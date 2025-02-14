Toyota Dealers Frustrated With High Prices - Want Low Cost Entry Level Models

The recent trend of car prices going up isn’t just frustrating for buyers. Dealers are also fed up with the lack of options for cheap cars that they can offer their customers. This frustration is even felt by dealers for brands normally known for their affordability, like Toyota. It was one of the many brands to abandon the subcompact car segment in the U.S. market over the last decade when it discontinued the Toyota Yaris in 2020. Automotive News spoke with Russ Humbertson, Jr., the new chair of the Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council. Affordability was one of the topics of the interview, and Humbertson expressed his desire for a new Toyota Yaris on his lots, but explained why bringing a car like that to market at a reasonable price is more challenging than it sounds.



