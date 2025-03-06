Toyota Dealers Got A Sneak Peek Of The New Celica, But No One Is Talking Just Yet

Although we haven’t seen any spy shots yet, Toyota has been discussing the potential return of the Celica for a little over two years. The company even dropped a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it pseudo teaser during season two of its Grip anime series. An eighth generation of the affordable sports car is still in the works and is currently in “pretty advanced development,” according to the senior VP of product planning for North America. Cooper Ericksen told MotorTrend that Toyota has running mules of the reborn Celica out and about. Not only that, but behind closed doors, dealers have been allowed to take an early look at prototypes and design sketches. The car’s styling remains a mystery, but Ericksen noted that all the renderings flooding social media are wrong. As for what will power it, he didn’t rule out a pure internal combustion engine, but he also didn’t dismiss the possibility of electrification.



