Toyota Dealers Have No Problem Sacrificing Satisfaction For Profit - Adding $5,000 On New 4Runner

Toyota’s sales satisfaction has been in the dumps lately and they recently ranked one point ahead of Mitsubishi. While a variety of factors go into this, Toyota dealers have gone crazy with markups.

They’ve added an $11,000 markup to a Tacoma Trailhunter and a $4,995 adjustment for the 2025 Camry. There were also sizable markups on the Land Cruiser and GR Corolla.



Given this trend, it’s not surprising to see greedy dealers adding thousands onto the price of the 2025 4Runner. One of the worst offenders is Stevens Creek Toyota of San Jose, California. Their 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium has a sticker price of $60,083 but they’ve slapped a $4,995 “dealer price adjustment” on top of that. This increases the price to $65,078 which means it costs thousands more than a Land Cruiser.



