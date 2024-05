The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter is undeniably cool, but it isn’t cheap as pricing starts at $62,900. That’s full-size truck money and dealers are having a field day with markups.

A quick search online revealed several dealers asking thousands of dollars over MSRP. California’s Concord Toyota was the biggest offender as they’re asking $75,970 for a Trailhunter that retails for $64,970. That’s an $11,000 markup and one that consumers should steer clear of.