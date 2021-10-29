Toyota Debuts The All Electric bZ4X Crossover In Japan

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:28:37 PM

Views : 198 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is striving to resolve various issues to realize a sustainable society,
with the aim of passing down this beautiful Earth, our home planet, to future generations. We leverage
strengths fostered through manufacturing, producing technological innovation in application to CASE to
expand the potential of cars, striving to provide services that provide freedom of mobility to all, in an effort
to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.
 
In particular, reduction of CO2 emissions is an urgent challenge on a global scale, and Toyota is tackling
initiatives towards achieving carbon neutrality (CN) by 2050. It is significant that the popularization of eco-
friendly vehicles will contribute to reductions in CO2.
For  this  reason,  Toyota  believes  in  the  idea  of  "introducing  sustainable  vehicles  practically"  and  is  
developing  a  full  line-up  of  electrified  vehicles?comprising  HEVs,  PHEVs,  BEVs,  and  FCEVs?in
preparation to offer its customers a wide range of choices. Toyota aims to reduce CO2 with products that
are easy to use and highly appealing.
 
The  new  BEV  series,  Toyota  bZ,  is  also  based  on  this  policy.  We  aim  to  gain  acceptance  from  many  customers in regions with great demand for BEVs and plentiful supply of electricity from renewable energy,

such as China, the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and plan to introduce seven Toyota bZ models by 2025.
 

 
"bZ" is New Value Provided by "beyond Zero"
With the introduction of its new bZ series, Toyota established the following four target values.


The bZ4X was developed on this basis, as a medium-segment SUV-type BEV, the first model in the
Toyota bZ series. Toyota will promote the deployment of BEVs in its full lineup starting with this bZ4X.
 
bZ4X Vehicle Overview
1. Cars that are more than just a means of transport, able to provide enjoyable time  and space for passengers, with the "activity hub" concept

Toyota developed the "activity hub" concept for cars that will usher in a new era, incorporating the
intent to play a role in building "bonds" by being able to provide enjoyable time and space for driver
and passengers alike.
We  are  striving  after  innovation  in  all  areas,  including  interior,  styling,  driving  sensation  and  
performance, aiming to create exciting cars.
 
2. Toyota bZ4X adopts a BEV-dedicated platform (first for Toyota) based on e-TNGA philosophy,  to  achieve  impressive  driving  performance  through  a  low  center of gravity and greater rigidity.

The  BEV-dedicated  platform  (first  for  Toyota)  which  is  the  basis  of  all  systems  was  jointly
developed with Subaru Corporation (Subaru).
Through  this  platform,  which  incorporates  the  unique  requirements  of  BEVs  with  a  low  center  of  
gravity  and  greater  rigidity,  we  pursued  off-road  performance  required  for  SUVs,  with  attractive,  
smooth, intuitive driving performance, not just for a BEV, but for any car.

3. Performance Focused on Safety and Peace of Mind

Toyota was determined to offer performance focused on safety and peace of mind for new owners, as with all Toyota vehicles.
In practical terms, we aimed for a BEV that can be driven safely and conveniently for many years,
considering securing cruising range*2, particularly in winter settings, and targeting a top-class battery
capacity  retention  ratio  (90%*3  after  10  years).  In  terms  of  safety,  in  addition  to  pursuing  a  high  
degree of battery cell safety, we adopted the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety package, used
a  body  structure  adapted  to  collision  from  any  direction,  and  a  battery  pack  that  contributes  to  
ensuring protective performance in a collision, aiming to create a BEV that provides driving safety.
 
  Details of the bZ4X are listed below:
 
 
bZ4X Details
  1) You & Others
In addition to comfortable cabins, Toyota bZ4X offers a new lifestyle and the opportunity
to spend precious time with family and friends.
  (1) A spacious, quiet and relaxing space in any seat
? An extra wide cabin space thanks to the BEV-dedicated platform
- Ensuring a tandem distance equivalent of a D-segment sedan (1,000 mm)
- Medium Segment SUV Class-leading legroom for front and rear seats
? Home-like comfort
- A liberating sensation owing to the low instrument panel and large panoramic roof (specially
equipped vehicles)
- An upholstered instrument panel to create a calm interior
? A quiet space that stimulates conversation
- High soundproofing glass and wind-noise reduction provides a quietness that enables clear
conversation while driving





 
(2) BEV performance for safe and convenient driving, despite being a completely new car

? Ensuring improved energy-saving performance and cruising range during driving for practical use
  (particularly in winter settings)
Pursuing aerodynamic performance, in addition to lightening of the body unit, the following
systems and equipment were adopted to reduce energy consumption other than for driving,
especially power used for heating in winter settings
- Heat pump-type air-conditioning
- Seat and steering wheel heaters, and front-seat radiant foot-heating (first for Toyota)
? Short charging time
Compatible with high-output chargers worldwide
(compatible with 150 kW direct current quick charging; capable of 80% charge in 30 minutes)
 
  2) You & Your Car

Toyota bZ4X delivers the BEV's unique joy of driving and excitement.

  (1) Appealing and competent driving perfected through joint development with Subaru:
Overturning  the  common  idea  that  electrified  vehicles  are  tedious,  achieving  smooth,  
intuitive driving performance and an off-road performance in genuine SUVs

? Adopts a BEV-dedicated platform (first for Toyota) based on e-TNGA philosophy
Advancing a low center of gravity and greater rigidity
<Low center of gravity innovations>
- Thin high-capacity battery pack placed flat under the floor
- E-axle, integrating motor, transaxle and inverter (a Toyota first)
- Electricity Supply Unit (ESU) consolidating charging and power distribution functions (a first for Toyota)
<Greater rigidity innovations>
- Hot stamp materials used in key framework parts, adoption of a lightweight, high-rigidity body structure partially made of high tensile steel
- Enhancement of rigidity of various parts including around the battery pack, areas where the BEV unit and radiator are installed, and around forward and rear suspension
? Driving that leverages motor drive characteristics
- Agile response, sense of linear acceleration, high-precision output control
(Lightening of acceleration/deceleration control and driver pedal operation, slip suppression control on slippery roads, etc.)
- Improved turning and stability through independent control of front and rear motors (AWD)
- Adoption of Subaru's AWD technology and X-MODE (AWD vehicle, a first for Toyota). Also,
Grip-Control was newly developed and installed as a new feature for X-MODE. By leveraging
motor drive characteristics, it is suited to everything from everyday driving to light off-road
driving and more, achieving off-road performance exceeding expectations in BEVs




(2) Cockpit (meters and operating system) supporting a new driving experience
? Cockpit that emphasizes meter visibility
- Meters are positioned to be visible through the upper part of the steering wheel (top-mounted
meters, a first for Toyota)
Emphasizes ease of viewing by reducing eye movement and enabling a distance point of   
focus
- Modularized  driving  controls  including  a  steering  column,  adopting  a  wing-shape  that  
promotes eye guidance from hands to meters





(2) Cockpit (meters and operating system) supporting a new driving experience
? Cockpit that emphasizes meter visibility
- Meters are positioned to be visible through the upper part of the steering wheel (top-mounted meters, a first for Toyota)
Emphasizes ease of viewing by reducing eye movement and enabling a distance point of   focus
- Modularized  driving  controls  including  a  steering  column,  adopting  a  wing-shape  that  
promotes eye guidance from hands to meters
 ? One-motion grip*4 combining steer-by-wire system and uniquely shaped steering wheel
(A Toyota first)
Some models adopt the steer-by-wire system, where there is no mechanical connection between  the steering wheel and tires. Characteristics of this are listed below:
- Lock-to-lock  is  set  at  around  150  degrees,  eliminating  the  need  to  change  grips  when steering, greatly reducing the burden on the driver for U-turn, garage parking and on winding roads
- The steering feeling is improved through independently controlling the steering torque that the driver feels and the steering angle of the tires. Steering characteristics can be changed with drive mode select
- Blocks  unnecessary  vibrations  from  tires  and  only  transmits  necessary  vibrations  such  as  
road information. System controls tire movement to ensure vehicle stability when driving on uneven surfaces or when Lane Tracing Assist is activated
- One-motion  grip  provides  more  legroom,  improving  driving  position  freedom  and  ease  of  
entry and exit
*4 For the Chinese market, thereafter, for other markets, it will steadily be fitted on vehicles launched
         from 2022 onwards
? Dial type shift (a first for Toyota)
Pursuing a simple and easy-to-operate impression

(3) Styling that expresses the innovation of BEV and the impact of SUV

Based  on  the  design  theme  "Hi-Tech  and  Emotion,"  we  strived  to  create  a  form  combining  an  
advanced BEV feel with the inherent beauty of cars, aiming to create advanced and sleek, powerful
styling unique to SUVs.
? Side view
Aiming for sleek proportions and expressing an unconstrained silhouette that takes advantage of
the long wheelbase with the tires placed at the four corners
? Front view
The corners with aero dynamic items and the thin shape of the bumper expresses the uniqueness
of the BEV. Also, the large hammerhead shark-like shape running from the hood to the top of the
headlamps is uniquely iconic
? Rear view
The rear combination lamps, back door, and bumper, which have the trapezoidal theme heading
to tires, creates a powerful stance





(4) Latest infotainment system

? Multimedia system
The bZ4X adopts cloud navigation that uses map information on the cloud to obtain traffic information  and  parking  space  availability  information  in  a  timely  manner.  Additionally,  BEV  specialized services such as driving support, charging station display, driving support display, and driving range display are available
? Enhanced voice-recognition function
Also able to operate wipers and air-conditioning
? Over-the-air (OTA = wireless) software updates
Software updates to improve performance are possible for the latest preventive safety package,
Toyota Safety Sense, and the multimedia system without needing to visit a dealership
? Digital Key (specially equipped vehicles)   
With a smartphone, users can lock, unlock and start the system without screen operation. Digital

keys can be handed over between smartphones, making it easy for family and friends to borrow  and lend vehicles remotely

    3) You & the Environment
Toyota  bZ  will  not  only  reduce  CO2  and  other  emissions?it  will  contribute positively to the environment.

(1) Energy-generating BEVs
? Roof solar panel (specially equipped vehicles)
Generates electricity equivalent to 1,800 km of driving distance per year (in-house estimate),   
contributing to superb cruising range. Can charge in parking lots where there are no charging
stations, and solar power can be used to charge in disasters or other emergencies

(2) More proactive initiatives?such as recycling?for reducing CO2

? Battery 3R (Rebuilt, Reuse, Recycle)
Ensures a worldwide top-class battery capacity retention ratio, as well as proactively undertakes
battery  rebuilt  (inspection  and  reassembly)  and  reuse.  Also  promotes  initiatives  for  battery  

recycling
? Proactive adoption of recycled materials
 
4) You & Society

Toyota bZ4X creates a safer society where everyone enjoys greater peace of mind.
(1) Latest preventive safety performances

? Latest Toyota Safety Sense
In order to realize the ultimate wish of the mobility society?"zero fatalities and injuries in traffic
accidents"?the bZ4X adopts the evolved Toyota Safety Sense. By expanding the detection range
of the millimeter wave radar and monocular camera, we have enhanced the performance of each

function  and  added  new  functions  to assist  on  ordinary  roads.  The  aim  is  to  prevent  accidents,  

further reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, and ease the burden on drivers.
? Adopts the Toyota Advanced Park advanced driver assistance technology (with remote function)
    (specially equipped vehicles)

(2) Pursues Collision safety performance expected of BEVs
? An omni-directional crash-response structure to protect passengers, batteries, and the other
vehicle
- BEV unit compartment is fitted with a cross framework firmly connecting left and right front-
side members to boost collision energy absorption
- Two cross-members are located in front of the vehicle to reduce harm to the other vehicle
- Strong framework created at the cabin front to achieve full under-floor mounting of the battery
pack
- Adopts a structure that distributes input load over  multiple routes in a collision to stabilize
and protect the cabin and battery pack in frontal or side collisions  

(3) Battery safety
? By strengthening measures to prevent and detect signs of battery failure, and introducing
new technologies, have adopted a design and multiple monitoring system that ensures
safety and security in case of emergency,   
- Thorough production process that eliminates contamination, which is a cause of abnormal
heating
- Redundant  monitoring  of  battery  voltage,  current,  and  temperature  to  detect  signs  and  
occurrence of abnormal heating to prevent overheating
- Newly introduced the use of high-resistance coolant, which prevents fire from short circuits
even if there is leakage of the battery's liquid coolant
- Newly introduced the use of a high-capacity battery pack integrated with the body to ensure
protection in the event of a collision
 
(4) External power supply function
? DC external power supply function (Japanese specifications)
- Can  connect  to  a  power  feeder  to  supply  high-output  electricity  to  homes  and  home  
appliances for outdoor activities, and during disasters and other emergencies
- When used with home solar power generation, solar power can supply electricity to the house

in the daytime, surplus electricity can be used to recharge the vehicle via a power feeder,
and electricity stored in the vehicle can be used to power the home at night
 
The bZ4X is scheduled for launch in all regions from mid-2022.






Toyota Debuts The All Electric bZ4X Crossover In Japan

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)