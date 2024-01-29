Toyota Developing A GR Version Of The Suppository Like Crown Sedan

According to unsubstantiated reports from Japan, Toyota is developing a sportier GR version of the Crown sedan with 380 horsepower, chassis upgrades, and more aggressive styling.

This is according to Japan's BestCarWeb, which claims that the turbocharged 2.4-liter hybrid motor will receive extensive upgrades. As a reminder, the most powerful model available in the United States is the Platinum Hybrid Max. With 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque, it can reach 60 mph in a brisk 5.7 seconds.

If a Gazoo Racing-fettled Crown is in the works, we assume this is the powertrain it would use, potentially dropping the 0-60 time below the five-second mark.


