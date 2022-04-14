Toyota Disappoints Legions Of Fans, Changes Legendary Crown Sedan Into A Boring SUV For US Consumption

The Crown sedan is one of Toyota’s most famous and long-running models, but it’s about to undergo a dramatic metamorphosis. Sources from Japan say the 67-year old car is being transformed into an SUV to keep it relevant in a market obsessed with off-road, or off-road-styled, vehicles.

Citing three people familiar with Toyota’s plans, Reuters says the new SUV will be available in Japan, China and the U.S. starting in summer 2023, though leaked U.S. dealer paperwork we saw in February claimed America’s Toyota dealers would start selling a Crown model in October 2022.