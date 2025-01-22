Toyota Discounts Mirai Hydrogen Powered Car By 70% And It Still Isn't Selling

There are very few cars on sale in the United States that are powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system; even fewer of those actually find homes - and all of those are in Califrnia, which is the only state with the infrastructure to support running such a car. In 2025, buyers interested in owning a hydrogen fuel cell-powered family car have to choose between the Hyundai Nexo, the upcoming Honda CR-V e:FCEV, and the Toyota Mirai. The latter has been around for a little more than a decade now, although global sales haven't been particularly impressive. The Mirai only sold 499 unites in 2024 - down substantially from over 2,700 models sold in 2023. It's also known that dealers had to drop prices significantly in order to move their stock. At the start of 2025, massive discounts of as much as 70% have been advertised for the Mirai. Here's the how, why, and where.



