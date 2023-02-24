Toyota Discovers Performance Vehicles Sell Like Hotcakes - Ups GR Corolla Production

Toyota has announced that the production of their GR Corolla model is increasing due to high demand. The GR Corolla, a hot hatchback variant of the Corolla, has been a hit among car enthusiasts and has garnered positive reviews since its release. The GR Corolla features a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that produces 257 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters. It also comes with a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a limited-slip differential, making it a performance-oriented vehicle. The GR Corolla has been well-received in markets such as Japan, Europe, and Australia, with Toyota reporting high demand for the model in those regions. As a result, Toyota has decided to increase production of the GR Corolla to meet the growing demand. The production increase will take place at Toyota's plant in Nagoya, Japan, where the GR Corolla is currently manufactured. The company expects to produce around 1,000 additional units per month, which will be shipped to markets around the world. Toyota has also recently launched the GR Yaris, a high-performance hatchback that shares some components with the GR Corolla. The GR Yaris has also been well-received, and Toyota has stated that the success of the GR Yaris has further bolstered their commitment to producing high-performance vehicles. Overall, the increase in production of the GR Corolla is a positive sign for Toyota and their commitment to producing high-quality vehicles that cater to car enthusiasts. The GR Corolla has proven to be a success among buyers who value performance and driving enjoyment, and the increased production will make the model more widely available to interested buyers around the world.



