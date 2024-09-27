Toyota Distances Itself From DEI Initiatives - Denies Quota System

Toyota Motor Corp. distanced itself from some of its LGBTQ initiatives and said it doesn’t have a quota system to boost diversity among its suppliers, after a social media attack from an anti-DEI activist.

The Japanese carmaker was targeted by Robby Starbuck Thursday for sponsoring LGBTQ events and programs and offering “preferential treatment for diverse suppliers.”



Toyota said the LGBTQ programs in question were led by employee groups, not the company directly.

“Not every activity is sanctioned by the company, and we have over 14 affinities and 116 chapters and over 8,000 members in our ERGs,” a company spokesman said in a statement. The campaign from Starbuck hasn’t prompted a review of policies for these employee groups but the company periodically evaluates its strategic investments, the spokesman added.