Toyota Does A 180 And Will Now Have A Superbowl Ad

Toyota will broadcast a national TV advertisement during the CBS Super Bowl LVIII game, alongside engaging experiential activities. The showcase aligns with the launch of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, emphasizing its trail-dominating power and legendary capability. Toyota, the official automotive partner of the NFL, will provide fans with a multi-faceted activation experience leading up to and during the game.



The advertisement, crafted by Toyota's long-standing creative and media agency, Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, in collaboration with Le Truc, Publicis Groupe's creative collective, remains undisclosed in terms of details such as its duration and the quarter it will run.



Upon inquiry about the decision to participate in the Super Bowl, a Toyota spokesperson explained that during campaign production, they recognized a creative execution worthy of the Super Bowl. The timing coincides perfectly with the launch of the new Tacoma, with the campaign commencing the week before Super Bowl LVIII.



Toyota joins BMW, Volkswagen, and Kia as the fourth automaker to publicly confirm its ad plans for the game. Toyota's status as the NFL's official automotive sponsor, acquired in October, provides advantages, including the use of NFL trademarks. Notably, after abstaining from the previous year's game, Toyota had consistently aired ads in every Super Bowl from 2018 to 2022.



















