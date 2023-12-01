Toyota Doubles Down On Tainted BZ Name With Two More Models

Even though Toyota is one of the automakers whose top brass have said repeatedly they don’t want to fully commit to EVs, that doesn’t mean they won’t be produced. The Japanese giant currently only makes the bZ4X, but it has plans for many more models, which could use some of the names it recently trademarked. Four new potential model names were trademarked, as discovered by a member of the Toyota BZ Forums. The names are BZ1C, BZ2C, BZ3C and BZ4C and we don’t really know what the “C” stands for. It could be to designate models that only have two doors (actual coupes), although this seems unlikely. The more obvious answer would be that it could be used for coupe-like models, given that it seems to be the most common use of the term in the last decade in the automotive industry.



