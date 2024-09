"Prime" is dead. Toyota announced on Thursday that its naming scheme for plug-in hybrid trims of the RAV4 and Prius has been dropped. Instead, the cars will be called the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and the Prius Plug-in Hybrid. As it should be.

The Prime name first appeared in 2017 with the introduction of the Prius Prime, based on the then-new fourth-generation Prius. The first RAV4 Prime appeared in 2019, making headlines with its combined 302 horsepower and claimed 5.5-second 0-60 time.