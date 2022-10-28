Toyota Drops Manual Transmission In Corolla After Dismal Sales

Unless you get the godly high-performance GR version, the Toyota Corolla will no longer come with a manual transmission as of the 2023 model year. Now, the only transmissions available with the Toyota compact are of the continuously-variable variety. Every day we stray further from greatness. As specified in a factsheet outlining what exactly has changed with various 2023 Toyota models, the manual transmission has been dropped from all versions of the Corolla that offered it previously, namely the gas sedan LE, SE, XSE, and all versions of the hatchback. As far as manual transmission discontinuations go, this one comes as a bit of a surprise considering Toyota made a reasonably big deal out of this gearbox's introduction at the top of the current Corolla's launch back in 2018.



Read Article