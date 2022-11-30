Toyota Enjoys The Taste Of Performance, May Spawn Hardcore GRMN Models

An earlier rumor predicted that the Toyota GR86 was in line to receive the turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla, but a new report from Japanese publication Magazine X claims it will spawn a hotter 86 GRMN variant that will remain normally aspirated. For those who have just become familiar with Toyota's Gazoo Racing sub-brand, the GRMN (Gazoo Racing Meister of Nurburgring) models are the most hardcore versions and have never been sold in the United States to date.

The GRMN86 would be a lightweight, limited edition track special of the GR86. It will likely receive a sporty body kit, aero, stiffer suspension, a more aggressive wheel and tire setup, and possibly even a new steering setup.



