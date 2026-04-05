Toyota Enters The Robot War With Tesla And BMW

It shouldn't confuse anyone to know Toyota is in an automotive technology race right now. The company obviously would prefer to be on the cutting edge, giving its customers the absolute highest-quality product it can. What may be a little bit surprising, however, is the way in which Toyota is attempting to one-up some of its rivals. The company's Canadian manufacturing subsidiary will join the likes of Tesla and BMW in implementing humanoid robotics at its three plants in Ontario. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada partnered with Agility Robotics to use its latest design, named Digit, to perform repetitive tasks that can cause worker burnout and repetitive stress injuries in humans. According to Canadian Fabricating and Welding, TMMC started a pilot program with Agility in February, purchasing seven examples of Digit. And now, three will clock in full-time for shifts at the Woodstock, Ontario, plant that produces the Canadian-market RAV4 crossover.



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