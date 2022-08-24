Toyota Executive Claims That Lack Of Consumer Demand Makes EV Adoption Goal A Long Shot For 2030

It’s unlikely mass adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles will develop as fast as environmentalists, the U.S. government, and most of the U.S. auto industry seem to expect.

 
 

That’s because, fundamentally, consumer demand just isn’t sufficient, says Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales at Toyota Motor North America.

 

In turn, consumer demand isn’t sufficient because on average, BEVs cost too much, and because the infrastructure isn’t ready, like for recharging batteries away from home, Hollis said, in a recent webinar hosted by the Detroit-based Automotive Press Association.



