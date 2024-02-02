Toyota Expands Certifed Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty To 10 Year Old Models

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:32 AM

Views : 532 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota has expanded its Certified Pre-Owned program to include older automobiles with higher mileage than it previously covered.

A new CPO tier called Silver Certified has been added, covering Toyota vehicles not older than 10 model years old with mileage of 60,000-125,000. It adds to the existing Gold Certified tier, which covers vehicles up to six model years old with mileage lower than 85,000 miles.

Interestingly, there's a 25,000-mile gap between the two CPO tiers. According to the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles website, the Silver Certified tier only covers vehicles outside the Gold Certified's parameters, which means a 2021 Corolla Sedan with over 70,000 miles on the clock should be Gold Certified despite being eligible under the Silver tier.




Read Article


Toyota Expands Certifed Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty To 10 Year Old Models

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)