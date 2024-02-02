Toyota Expands Certifed Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty To 10 Year Old Models

Toyota has expanded its Certified Pre-Owned program to include older automobiles with higher mileage than it previously covered.



A new CPO tier called Silver Certified has been added, covering Toyota vehicles not older than 10 model years old with mileage of 60,000-125,000. It adds to the existing Gold Certified tier, which covers vehicles up to six model years old with mileage lower than 85,000 miles.



Interestingly, there's a 25,000-mile gap between the two CPO tiers. According to the Toyota Certified Used Vehicles website, the Silver Certified tier only covers vehicles outside the Gold Certified's parameters, which means a 2021 Corolla Sedan with over 70,000 miles on the clock should be Gold Certified despite being eligible under the Silver tier.









