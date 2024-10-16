Toyota Expects Demand For The Manual Gearbox To Remain Strong For The GR Corolla In 2025

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla adds by way of subtraction, losing a pedal but gaining two gears with a new automatic option. This is the first GR Corolla model year to offer an automatic transmission, as the two previous years were only offered with a six-speed manual.
 
With the addition of a second gearbox option comes the inevitable question: which one will be more popular among customers? Speaking with the product team at the First Drive event for the 2025 GR Corolla, we learned that Toyota still believes the majority of customers will opt for the manual transmission.


