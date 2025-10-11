Toyota Expects It's Solid State EV Battery To Last 40 Years

Toyota said it is on target to introduce solid-state batteries to its vehicles by “2027-2028” with a shelf-life of up to 40 years – four times the current lifespan for most electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Solid-state battery (SSB) technology has been touted as a ‘silver bullet’ for EVs by several manufacturers including Toyota, Honda and Mercedes-Benz.

It promises a range of more than 1000km on a single charge from a battery pack that’s smaller, lighter and cheaper to manufacture than existing batteries.