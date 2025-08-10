Toyota Explores Vehicle Launched Drones To Guide Off Roaders

Toyota Motor  said on Tuesday it is exploring the development of a small drone system primarily to support vehicle operations on unpaved roads and trails.
 
The Japanese automaker said in a filing with the Federal Aviation Administration that the potential system aims to boost situational awareness in places where it is unsafe to exit the vehicle.
 
"By providing the driver with views of the local environment, including potential hazards around and underneath the vehicle, drivers can plan safer routes and improve vehicle operations," the Toyota letter said, saying most drone flights would occur close to the vehicle. "At times, operators may fly a drone above the treeline to capture videos used to orient themselves or capture the terrain."


