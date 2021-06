A long-standing rumor indicates that Toyota plans to replace its naturally aspirated V8 with a turbocharged V6. As an example, leaked info about the new Land Cruiser suggests it adopts a 3.5-liter V6 with forced induction that makes 409 hp (305 kW) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm).

The other powertain is the bigger mystery. "We have our concept and our own technology that I think you'll be impressed," Carter told Motor Trend. "We're in it to win it."