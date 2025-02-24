Toyota FJ Cruiser To Return By The End Of The Year

The Land Cruiser nameplate has long been synonymous with exceptional off-road capability, so it’s no surprise that Toyota intends to carry on this tradition with upcoming models. Among them is the eagerly awaited compact SUV rumored to be built on ladder-frame underpinnings. This “baby” Land Cruiser is now expected to debut later this year, possibly carrying the FJ moniker in some form in its name. The new model made its first appearance in an official teaser in 2023, as the smallest member of the Land Cruiser family next to the classic 70 Series, the modern 250 Series (the one we get in North America), and the 300 Series (unavailable in the States). This was followed by a trademark filing, sparking rumors about the possible use of the Land Cruiser FJ nameplate for the compact off-roader.



