Toyota Falls Out Of Favor Now Ranked As One Of The Most Negative Companies On Climate Policy

Japanese automaker Toyota – one of the largest and most successful car companies in the world – now finds itself sharing space with major oil and gas companies as one of the “world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy” in 2022.



It may come as a surprise for some fans of Toyota and its fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles to learn that it ranks near Chevron and Exxon Mobil when it comes to its overall climate policy footprint. This all comes from data compiled by InfluenceMap, a company that "provides data and analysis on how business and finance are affecting the climate crisis." InfluenceMap suggests it's using reliable and evidence-based data and assessments, along with rigorous methodologies to determine how companies are handling climate policy.



The company's goal is to encourage change, which could help solve the environmental crisis across the globe. Clearly, there's some environmental advocacy here, so we take it with a grain of salt, but we do know that Toyota has built this reputation for itself over year and years.



