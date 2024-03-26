Toyota Files Patent For Rugged Off Road Minivan

Back in October, Toyota was present at the Japan Mobility Show and graced the event's floor with a series of concept vehicles, illustrating the variety of mobility solutions for all needs and lifestyles. One of these vehicles was the X-Van Gear Concept, an impressively spacious minivan with a rugged design and front and rear sliding doors.

The Japanese automotive giant has now filed a design patent for the vehicle, sparking rumors that it could actually turn the concept into a production model.

Designed by Toyota Auto Body, a manufacturing subsidiary of Toyota that assembles models such as the Land Cruiser family, the Alphard, Noah, and Voxy minivans, the X-Van Gear Concept was presented as a crossover that blends the comfort and practicality of a minivan with the rugged appearance of an SUV.