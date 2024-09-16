Toyota Finally Has A Fix For Stop Sale On Grand Highlander And Lexus TX Models - Production To Resume In October

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:35:51 AM

Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A few months ago, Toyota faced a backlash with the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX. The two three-row crossovers, primarily made for families, were discovered to have faulty side airbags, leading to the automaker recalling the vehicles, even buying back some from customers. Worse, the automaker didn't have a solution then, but now Kent Rice, group vice president of Toyota Motor North America's quality division, has confirmed to Automotive News that a solution is already in place and that production will restart in October.

Read Article


Toyota Finally Has A Fix For Stop Sale On Grand Highlander And Lexus TX Models - Production To Resume In October

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)