Toyota Finally Has A Fix For Stop Sale On Grand Highlander And Lexus TX Models - Production To Resume In October

A few months ago, Toyota faced a backlash with the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX. The two three-row crossovers, primarily made for families, were discovered to have faulty side airbags, leading to the automaker recalling the vehicles, even buying back some from customers. Worse, the automaker didn't have a solution then, but now Kent Rice, group vice president of Toyota Motor North America's quality division, has confirmed to Automotive News that a solution is already in place and that production will restart in October.



