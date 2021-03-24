Toyota Finally Reveals It's Disappointment In The Newest 86 Sportscar

With the 2022 Subaru BRZ revealed all the way back in November, it would be reasonable to expect that we’d have seen Toyota’s version by now. Toyota itself teased the new 86's arrival — rumored to be called the GR86 — in February, while also discontinuing the outgoing 86 in the United Kingdom. But plans may have hit a snag. A report from Japan’s Next Car Web published last week suggests that Toyota head honcho Akio Toyoda deemed the new 86 too similar to the new BRZ, and told engineers to go back to the drawing board and differentiate the car from its badge-swapped sibling as best they can.



