Toyota Forbids New Land Cruiser Owners From Selling The SUV For 12 Months

The Toyota Land Cruiser is being retired from the US market due to dwindling sales, but the reputable off-roader is an immense commercial success in other parts of the world. The new LC300 has already racked up more than 22,000 preorders in Japan where the automaker appears to be preventing customers from reselling the SUV. According to local magazine Creative311, owners must sign on the dotted line and agree not to resell the vehicle. It is believed customers are barred from doing so for 12 months after taking delivery of the Land Cruiser, and if that happens, they won't be allowed to buy another Toyota. It's unclear how long the ban lasts, but there seem to be some serious repercussions.



