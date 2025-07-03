Toyota, GM, Stellantis Support Bill To Relax Fuel Economy Standards Bacuse It Isn't About Being Green, It Is About Profits

There are two polite words to describe President Trump’s auto industry policies: uncertain and self-contradictory. He claims he wants to revitalize the car industry, which was already thriving under the previous administration. But the approach involves tariffs that could gut American manufacturing jobs.

Then there’s the war on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) emissions standards, often mischaracterized as mandates. Now, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio has introduced a bill that tries to do some damage control—just not convincingly enough.

