Toyota GR Corolla May Be Getting An 8 Speed Automatic Transmission

Just as we get confirmation that the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission, we learn that another model may gain an automatic transmission. The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla recently debuted sporting a six-speed manual box that's mated to a fiery 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine shelling out 300 horsepower. Currently, that's the only available transmission. But if a new report is to be believed, it could soon be offered with a new automatic.

Last month, Toyota was spotted testing a Yaris GR rally car (a sister vehicle to the GR Corolla) with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Car Watch reports that Toyota is using the Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge, which uses public roads and special stages, to develop the new transmission. Could this development work find its way into a road car?