Toyota GR Corolla Pricing To Start At Just Under $36,000

We recently spent some time with the all-new Toyota GR Corolla, and that's all we can tell you for now. There's a very strict embargo for everything related to its performance and how it feels from behind the wheel. But the price? Now that we can talk about. Three versions of the GR Corolla will be available: Core, Circuit, and the limited Morizo Edition. The Core will arrive first in the late fall, carrying an MSRP of $35,900. The Circuit and Morizo Editions will come in spring 2023, priced at $42,900 and $49,900, respectively.



