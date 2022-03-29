Toyota GR Corolla To Debut On Thursday - Is The World Ready For The Sticker Shock?

After Thursday, March 31, we'll never have to see another Toyota GR Corolla teaser again because it's being revealed in full. Toyota confirmed the debut date on Monday morning, along with a few shadowy panning shots that show a Gazoo Racing badge as well as GR-Four branding. That's what the automaker calls the all-wheel-drive system that's in the foreign market GR Yaris, meaning this new Corolla hot hatch is set to be truly rally-inspired, just as we'd hoped. The launch will be streamed at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, meaning we've got a few days to fully prepare and seek out the juiciest leaks. Indeed, aside from the AWD detail, we don't know much else for sure about the GR Corolla. It's reasonable to assume that it'll be powered by a turbocharged three-cylinder like its Yaris brethren, though it's hard to say how much power it'll make. Some reports say it'll pack as much as 296 horsepower, and it could start around $37,000.



Read Article