Toyota GR Corolla To Take On BMW, Hyundai, And Acura In TC America Racing Series

The Toyota GR Corolla is one of the most hottest hatches on the market and feels right at home on a racetrack. Toyota has now gone ahead and developed a dedicated racing version of the GR Corolla to compete in the TC America Series.

Numerous upgrades have been made to the GR Corolla to get it ready for racing. The GR Garage team in Mooresville, North Carolina, fitted new Alcon six-piston front and two-piston rear brake calipers that bite down on new rotors, alongside bespoke MacPherson struts and JRi dual-adjustable shocks.