Toyota GR Owner Faces $42,000 Repair Bill After Miss-Shift In GR Corolla

The Toyota GR Corolla is very exciting, so taking delivery of a brand-new example should be a wonderful experience, and for many, it is, but one owner's blissful experience quickly turned into a horror story after money shifting and causing $42,180 in damage to his 500-mile GR Corolla.

Charlie Holmblad, the owner of the ruined GR Corolla, told Carscoops that he was driving home from work and mistakenly shifted into third gear instead of fifth - a recipe for disaster. The dealership believes the engine revved to 8,900 rpm, which is alarming, seeing as the GR Corolla's redline is 6,500 rpm.