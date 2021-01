After years of waiting, the production version of the Toyota GR Super Sport Concept debuts on Friday, January 15. The company teases it by revealing some of the specs for the future racer.

Toyota GR Super Sport produces 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) through a hybrid powertrain with power going to both axles. The racer weighs 2,271 pounds (1,030 kilograms) and rides on Michelin tires.