Toyota GR Supra Are Opting For The Manual Transmission In Larger Than Expected Numbers

When it first announced the return of the Supra, Toyota didn’t plan on offering a manual transmission. However, outcry from enthusiasts convinced the automaker to offer a three-pedal option, and new data suggests that it was right to listen to them.

 
Although the manual transmission is popular among enthusiasts, it is a niche option within the wider automotive world. While the industry has moved away from investing in production of the gearbox type, a small group of automakers has found a way to keep them alive for the enthusiasts who say it garners a closer connection with the car being driven.


