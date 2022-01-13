Toyota GR Supra With A Manual Transmission Could Be Here By Year End

The Toyota GR Supra is an excellent sports car, but the one thing it sorely needs has been missing since its launch. Not a 2JZ engine, although we wouldn't complain if it were offered again. No, what we really want is a manual transmission, but just like rumors of Mazda reviving the rotary engine, all we've heard is talk. The rumors have been going since 2017 and have resurfaced almost every year since, most recently in July 2020. But the latest is of particular note to us in the States, as it speaks of a manual Supra coming to our shores specifically. Cross your fingers, wish upon a star, and pray that this turns out to be true.



