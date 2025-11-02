Toyota GR Yaris Wraps Up Testing, Ready To Hit Japanese Showrooms Next Month

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the GR Yaris. Quite the opposite, in fact, as this is one of the best supermini hot hatches out there. However, Toyota firmly believes there's room for improvement, so it is now preparing the launch of the GRMN Yaris.

Last time we caught a glimpse of it, the model was in pre-production form and was spied doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring. Back then, we predicted that it will debut sometime this year, and guess what? We were right, apparently.

A recent report coming from the Land of the Rising Sun states that the Toyota GRMN Yaris might actually be due this spring. In fact, BestCarWeb claims that the even hotter hot hatch will premiere in March, likely with improved driving credentials compared to its predecessor, which was a Japan-only affair.