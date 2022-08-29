Toyota GR86 Engines May Have A Fatal Flaw

A while back, we covered a warranty claim on the Toyota GR86. After much press coverage and a little hullabaloo, Toyota said it'd replace Blake Alvarado's blown GR86 motor. But while investigating Alvarado's case, we found a worrying trend. One that we feel GR86 (and Subaru BRZ) owners ought to know about. GR86 owners in both the US and Japan have begun reporting clogged oil pickups due to excessive silicone sealant in their oil pans.

What does that mean for GR86 owners? Nothing good. In short, it can lead to engine failure, and may even be grounds for a recall if enough owners report the issue to Toyota and the NHTSA. For now, let's get into what this issue is, what causes it, and what can be done to prevent it.