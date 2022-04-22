Toyota GR86 Sells Through Two Year UK Allocation In Just 90 Minutes

If there was any doubt that interest in the affordable sports car was a thing of the past, no one seems to have told the buyers that have wiped out Toyota UK's entire allocation of the new GR86 just 90 minutes after going on sale. And this isn't just a 2022 allocation, but their entire two-year production inventory, after which sales will cease due to European safety regulations coming into force in 2024. Toyota UK has confirmed that it has not look into increasing its allocation – demand for the model is strong in all markets – likely keeping it hot property in the years to come, although customers can be added to a waiting list if any cancellations occur. Pricing of the GR86 was released only a few months ago, with all models arriving in just one high specification at £29,990 for the six-speed manual and £32,085 for the automatic. This made it £1180 less than the basic GR Yaris, becoming a new entry-level point to Toyota's GR range in the process.



