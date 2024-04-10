Toyota GR86 Sports Car Might Inherit GR Corolla Turbo 3 Cylinder Engine

The second-generation Toyota GR86 has only been around for three years and already, the car manufacturer is said to be working on its replacement and may launch it as early as next year. It could benefit from a significant increase in power and may share more in common with other Toyota GR models. A report out of Japan claims the next GR86 will ditch the current model’s 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine and instead, switch to the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder used in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. Such a switch would make sense. After all, the current GR86 is capped at “just” 228 hp and is easily out-muscled by the firm’s two hot hatches, both of which have 300 hp, and it’s a little odd one of Toyota’s legitimate sports cars is at such a significant power deficit.



Read Article