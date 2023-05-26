Toyota Gazoo Racing To Reveal New Concept At Le Mans

Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced several activities for this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, including the reveal of "a concept car equipped with vehicle technologies that have been developed through numerous challenges in motorsports participation." Besides the few words quoted above, Toyota provided no information, but we do have a teaser image showing the lower half of the new concept car's front end. Based on the shape of the intake above the license plate holder and the sculpting of the bumper itself, we think this could be the rumored Toyota Prius GRMN. Whatever it is, this concept must be something destined for the road if Toyota has fitted a plate holder.



