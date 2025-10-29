Toyota Gives The Corolla A Radical Remake With Both ICE And EV Options

Toyota will reinvent its best-selling Corolla hatchback for a 13th generation with a dramatic new look, next-era interior technology and the option of EV and ICE powertrains.

The world's best-selling car, with more than 50 million examples sold since it launched in 1966, will drastically change shape and major on flexibility as it gears up to take on the next Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia in the coming years.

Redesigned in line with Toyota's sharp new design language and completely removed from today's car, the new Corolla has been previewed by a concept at the Tokyo motor show, which reveals that the new model will be a complete rethink inside and out.