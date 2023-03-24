Toyota Gives Up On The Camry In Home Market

Toyota has decided to call it quits on the Camry nameplate in its home market of Japan. After 43 years, the four-door sedan has managed to shift over 21 million units worldwide, with 1.3 million of those in Japan. But it would seem that domestic consumers just aren’t interested in the midsize sedan anymore, with just 6,000 cars leaving Japanese dealership forecourts in 2022. The local market has gravitated more towards SUVs and minivans of late, leaving the sedan body style out in the cold. And while the Camry’s similarly-aimed brother, the Crown, will soldier on in sedan, SUV, and crossover forms, it’s understood that Toyota Japan has no further use for the Camry moniker.



