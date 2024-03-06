Toyota Halts Delivery And Sale Of Six Vehicles Over Falsified Safety Data

Japan suspended the delivery and sales of six vehicles currently on the road, including three manufactured by Toyota Motor, escalating a safety scandal that has embroiled some of the world’s top automakers.

Toyota submitted faulty data during pedestrian-safety tests for three current models – the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross – and used modified test vehicles during collision-safety tests for four past models, including the Crown, the transport ministry said on June 3.

It was among five carmakers, including Honda Motor and Mazda Motor, found to have falsified or manipulated safety data while applying for certification.