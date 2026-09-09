Toyota Has Big Plans For The Final GR Supra MkV Ever Built

Meet the final Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition. It is the last-ever fifth-generation example to roll off the production line of the factory in Graz, Austria, where it has been built alongside BMW’s Z4 roadster. The model wears an exclusive finish and has the 3;0-liter turbocharged inline-six under the hood, along with the explosive road manners that it has always had.

The last-ever fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra MkV is officially crossing the block for charity. Toyota North America has donated this historic one-of-one final production unit to Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the disaster relief nonprofit organization founded by the late actor Paul Walker.