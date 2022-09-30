Toyota Has No Plans To Speed Up Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports. Speaking with dealers at a recent event in Las Vegas, Toyoda said the uptake of battery-electric vehicles is “going to take longer than the media would like us to believe,” adding that it remains the carmaker’s strategy to offer the “widest possible” array of powertrains.



