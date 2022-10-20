Toyota Has Prospective Canadian GR Corolla Morizo Owners Fill Out Social Worthiness Application

When it was introduced, it was determined that the Ford GT was so desirable and limited, that it might entice resellers. The automaker, therefore, asked potential buyers to fill out an application in order to ensure that they were proper enthusiasts. This appears to have inspired Toyota Canada. The automaker has decided that its, admittedly cool, high-performance take on the Corolla is worthy of the same selectivism as the stratospherically-priced supercar from Ford. Toyota Canada is asking its customers to enter the GR Corolla MORIZO Edition Contest in order to win the opportunity to buy the limited edition car.



