Toyota Hasn't Given Up On A Maverick Rival Just Yet

Ford struck gold when they introduced the Maverick as the public fell in love with the compact pickup and its $19,995 price tag. While the latter has since climbed to $23,815, the automaker sold 94,058 units in the United States last year and the model’s success has gotten competitors interested in the segment.

Toyota is among them and spy photographers recently caught the company testing the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz in Michigan. While that would seem to suggest they’re serious about a potential competitor, it’s important to note the company regularly tests and examines vehicles from other automakers.