Toyota Having A Hard Time GIVING Away bZ4X EV In Japan

Things are not going well for Toyota's first-ever mass-produced EV, the bZ4X. Toyota recalled all bZ4X SUVs and halted production only two months after launch upon discovering that sharp turns and sudden braking could loosen a hub bolt, increasing the risk of a wheel falling off. The issue was fixed in the meantime and production restarted on October 6 at Toyota's Motomachi plant in Japan, but the bZ4X is seeing a difficult relaunch, especially in its home market. According to a Reuters report, the recall is not the only cause for the Toyota bZ4X's poor sales performance in Japan, the first market where the electric SUV became available in May 2022.



Read Article