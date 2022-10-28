Toyota Having A Hard Time GIVING Away bZ4X EV In Japan

Things are not going well for Toyota's first-ever mass-produced EV, the bZ4X. Toyota recalled all bZ4X SUVs and halted production only two months after launch upon discovering that sharp turns and sudden braking could loosen a hub bolt, increasing the risk of a wheel falling off.

 

The issue was fixed in the meantime and production restarted on October 6 at Toyota's Motomachi plant in Japan, but the bZ4X is seeing a difficult relaunch, especially in its home market. According to a Reuters report, the recall is not the only cause for the Toyota bZ4X's poor sales performance in Japan, the first market where the electric SUV became available in May 2022.



